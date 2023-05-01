BERWICK, La. (KLFY) – A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested after video evidence showed them assaulting someone on a school bus.

According to the Berwick Police Department, officers received a call from a parent on April 27 around 3 p.m. about a battery that occurred on a school bus after school. Video evidence identified the juvenile and warrants were prepared for his arrest.

He was arrested on April 28 and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked and released to a guardian pending a court hearing.