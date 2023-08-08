All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 5:40 AM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that 25-year-old Chelsea Danielle Durham allegedly shot a .38 caliber revolver at her father after a physical altercation occurred.

According to officials, they learned that Durham allegedly shot the firearm as her father was leaving the scene. Durhman allegedly told authorities that she intended to make her father feel as if he was being shot at.

Durham gave deputies permission to retrieve a lock box to locate the .38 caliber revolver. Authorities went on to seize two revolvers and methamphetamine from the box. Durham allegedly admitted that the items in the lock box belonged to her and she was arrested.

Durham was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.