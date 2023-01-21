MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death.

The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement:

“We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who brutalized him, ultimately causing his death. This is the first step towards achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father. In the coming days, we will review the video footage from this violent attack…providing the family and community more clarity into what led to the loss of this young man, father, and son. We will continue to demand transparency and accountability in this case, and will not stop until we achieve full justice for Tyre and his family.”

Nichols died on January 10, after he was involved in a traffic stop with Memphis Police.

That news conference will be Monday afternoon, January 23, which could mean the family will be shown video of the arrest for the first time that day.

WREG will be there and bring you the latest on what they have to say.