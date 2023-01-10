This story and headline have been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home.

It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area.

Deputies said a resident of the home discovered an intruder downstairs. The woman then told her husband who grabbed a firearm and confronted the intruder.

Deputies said the two got into an altercation and the homeowner fatally shot the man.

The man, his wife, and his child are all safe, deputies said.

