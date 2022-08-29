FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fountain man was arrested Thursday for sexually abusing a 2 and 4-year-old, court records show.

Florida’s Department of Children and Families and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigated after they received a report alleging that John David McNair, 51, had sexually abused two children.

A 4-year-old informed an adult about the abuse, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit states that the victims were then interviewed and a forensic medical exam was completed.

From those statements and medical exams, investigators determined that the abuse happened.

When deputies located McNair, he began crying and said “my life is over,” court records state.

Deputies added that McNair said the victims were not liars. He also said he was speaking “hypothetically” and that he needed help “if” he did sexually abuse the children.

McNair is charged with two counts of capital sexual battery of a victim less than 12.