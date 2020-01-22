BCPD identifies victim in Whittington Street homicide

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the woman found fatally shot inside a Bossier City home late Tuesday night.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 26-year-old Kalisca Sheunta Williams was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside her home in the 900 block of Whittington Street around 11 p.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier City Fire Department. There have been no reports of any arrests. BCPD says detectives are continuing the investigation.

Anyone who may have information on the crime is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or submit a tip anonymously through Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling 318-424-4100 or the app at www.p3tips.com.