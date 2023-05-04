Editor’s Note: We have updated this story.

STARKE, Fla. (WMBB) — Darryl Barwick spent the majority of his life on Florida Death Row, 37 years. That time came to an end on Wednesday afternoon when the state of Florida executed Barwick at the Florida State Prison in Raiford.

“At 6:14 (5:14 Central Time) the state of Florida carried out Darryl Brian Barwick’s sentence. The execution took place without incident,” said Florida Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Kayla McLaughlin.

Up until Wednesday, the state of Florida had executed 101 death row inmates. People like serial killers Ted Bundy, Danny Rolling, and Aileen Wornos.

Wednesday evening, 56-year-old Darryl Barwick became number 102, executed by lethal injection.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected his last hope for a stay of execution earlier in the day. Prison officials say Barwick was calm and in good spirits around 9:30 Wednesday morning when he received his last meal.

“He ate fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, black-eyed peas and rice, cornbread, ice cream, and a cola,” said McLaughlin.

Afterward, he consulted with a spiritual leader, then waited. Around 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the execution process began, with Barwick being prepared, strapped to a table, and transported to the execution chamber.

At 6:00 p.m., nearly 3 dozen officials, witnesses, media, and Department of Corrections officials gathered in a viewing room to watch the state carry out the sentence.

Barwick’s final statement took about 30 seconds:

“It’s time to apologize to the victim’s family and my family. I can’t tell you why I did what I did, but I’m sorry.” Barwick said. “The state needs to show more compassion and kindness for each other, especially with so many 14 and 15-year-olds with life sentences.”

At 6:02 p.m. the execution team began the lethal injection process.

5 minutes later, Barwick slipped into unconsciousness.

At 6:14 p.m., a medical professional pronounced him dead.

Rebecca Wendt’s family did not attend the execution. None of the witnesses had a personal connection to the case. From the time they entered the room, until the time they left, no one said a word, no one looked away and no one displayed any emotion.

State Attorney Larry Basford released a statement after the execution:

This is a case where there has never been a doubt about the defendant’s guilt. Not one but two juries found the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and recommended that he be sentenced to death. Unfortunately, it took 37 years from the time of the crime for that punishment to be carried out in this case. We appreciate the tireless efforts of the Attorney General’s office and Governor DeSantis’ office to obtain justice for the victim and her family. Larry Basford,14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney

A previous version of our story is below:

Editor’s Note: We mistakenly reported the incorrect location of the execution. We apologize for the mistake.

Barwick killed 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt at a Russ Lake apartment unit in September 1986. He was 19 years old at the time.

The jury at his 1987 trial recommended the death penalty, as did the jury at his 1992 retrial.

Governor Ron Desantis signed Barwick’s death warrant on April 3.

Barwick was the first Bay County death row inmate to be put to death since capital punishment was reinstated in Florida in 1976.