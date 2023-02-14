PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 continues to review evidentiary documents released by Federal Judge Mark Walker last week as part of the ongoing Lynn Haven corruption case.

The documents describe an alleged bribe of a local elected official.

Former Lynn Haven City Manager Michael White told the FBI that former GAC owner Derwin White had helped him get a new vehicle. Michael White also told the FBI that Derwin White had casually mentioned, “that he had purchased a truck for Bill Dozier.”

Dozier is currently a Bay County Commissioner.

News 13 reached out to Dozier, who denied that he ever took a truck. Dozier said his current truck is a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 that he purchased in June of 2018. The vehicle had 138,730 miles on it at the time of purchase and he paid $21,856 for the truck. News 13 also examined the financial disclosure form that Commissioner Dozier is required to file every year. The form shows the loan for the truck which has an outstanding balance of around $7,500.

Dozier and county officials denied the allegation of a bribe in a statement.

“As his disclosure statement notes, he has an outstanding loan with Innovations remaining,” they said. “He makes payments each month of about $270. His wife’s vehicle is financed through Wells Fargo.”

Dozier added that no one, including Derwin White, has ever purchased a vehicle or anything else for him or his family members.

During months of investigation, the FBI and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office heard dozens of allegations about local officials and Derwin White, the co-owner of GAC. GAC was one of the largest construction companies in the county and often won multi-million bids from local municipalities for projects.

Derwin White was a target of the investigation but died in August of 2021.