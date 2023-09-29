BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three Baton Rouge police officers were arrested Thursday amid investigations into misconduct.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson L’Jean McKneely confirmed that three BRPD officers, Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence Sr., Cpl. Todd Thomas and Sgt. Jesse Barcelona was arrested and placed on admin leave.

McKneely said a fourth officer has a warrant out for arrest.

Members of the now-disbanded Baton Rouge Police Department Street Crimes Unit are accused of using a local warehouse to torture people in custody during interrogations, including beatings and inappropriate strip searches.

Lawrence’s son, Troy Lawrence Jr., resigned from the force in late August after an investigation was launched. Lawrence was accused of using a department-issued stun gun on a subject who was handcuffed in the backseat of a patrol car.

A news conference from the police department is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29 to discuss updates in the administrative and criminal investigation.

This is a developing story.