Editor’s note: This story has been edited to reflect corrected information provided by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department made an arrest in an investigation into two kids who were reportedly shot while playing with a gun.

According to the police, a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old were playing with an assault rifle in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue over the weekend when the gun fired multiple shots.

Ariel Salk reported that Desirae Felder, 26, is the mother of one of the children and an aunt to the other.

Arrest documents said Felder was babysitting the children. At the hospital, Felder told officers she woke up to the sound of a loud bang and mentioned her nephew’s injuries but not her son’s.

She also said she put Neosporin on one small cut but the arrest documents said both victims had several noticeable cuts on their bodies that needed medical attention. Officers learned that both victims had shrapnel wounds.

Felder’s sister, and mother of one of the victims, found the cuts on her child’s body when she removed his clothes to give him a bath on Monday, May 15. After seeing the cuts, she called her sister. Arrest documents said that Felder told her sister the victim fell off his bike.

Felder admitted to officers that she waited too long to get medical attention, arrest documents said. She was charged with obstruction of justice and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.