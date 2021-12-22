BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little after midnight on August 9, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Prescott Rd.

Upon arrival, detectives found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting victim is expected to survive.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives learned that the shooting victim exited their home after hearing “dogs barking outside the residence”, according to the affidavit.

After exiting the home, the victim was shot by a man wearing black clothing and a black bandana.

The suspect left the scene in a sedan after dropping the bandana at the shooting scene.

DNA from the bandana along with testimony from the shooting victim led detectives to Antonio Green, 36, of Baton Rouge.

Green was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Antonio Green is charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.