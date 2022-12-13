BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a 39-year-old man is accused of raping a nine-year-old girl.

According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Deric Marcell Causey is behind bars for the alleged sexual assault of a child Sunday, December 11.

In their official report, deputies said one of the child’s relatives caught Causey during the attack and notified authorities.

As of Monday, Causey is behind bars in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of domestic abuse, battery-child endangerment, and one charge of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age.