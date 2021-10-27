Baton Rouge man behind bars after a violent argument with girlfriend, police say

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Police arrested a Baton Rouge man after he reportedly held a gun to his girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her.

On Tuesday, October 26, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced 19-year-old Jarmine Alexander was arrested after an argument with his girlfriend became violent.

Police reports indicate the couple was driving to Bogalusa from Baton Rouge when the two got into an argument and pulled the car over on Highway 50 near Mandeville.

The victim told police Alexander held a pistol to her head, threatened to kill her, and punched her several times before they got back in the vehicle.

Around 4:30 p.m., STPSO deputies located Alexander in the vehicle at a location near Highway 21 and Dillard Road and arrested him. Alexander had reportedly dropped the victim off with a family member after the altercation.

Deputies were also able to locate the pistol and some of Alexander’s clothing, which were discarded behind a house on St. Ann Street in Abita Springs.

Alexander was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on the following charges: