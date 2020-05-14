Baton Rouge man arrested in West Monroe, charged with attempted murder and home invasion

WEST MONROE, La. — A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in Ouachita Parish and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Home Invasion.

According to court documents, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Lawson Street on May 8, 2020, in reference to shots being fired.

Investigators spoke with the two victims who stated that 49-year-old Charles Burns arrived unannounced to the home and entered without permission. One of the victims, Burns’ ex-girlfriend, stated that Burns began arguing with the other victim. She says that Burns threatened to kill both of the victims and then showed that he had a handgun tucked into his waistband.

During the incident, the ex-girlfriend states that Burns pushed her against a wall and damaged it. Burns then allegedly charged at the other victim, pulled out the gun, and fired one shot at him but missed the victim.

The ex-girlfriend continues saying that she drug Burns into the living room where he got on his knees and begged her to go with him before he left the area in his vehicle.

OPSO Investigators state in Burns’ arrest warrant that they found a bullet hole in the bedroom wall where the victims stated the shooting occurred.

On May 14, 2020, investigators were able to locate Burns at a home in the 300 block of Marion Sims Road. When Burns was being handcuffed and searched, deputies found suspected meth and marijuana in Burns’ pockets.

Throughout the investigation, investigators also learned that Burns was a convicted Felon and that his Felony Probation had ended in 2018.

Burns was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Home Invasion

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Possession of CDS I

Possession of CDS II

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

(Note: The mugshot used in this article is from a previous arrest on November 29, 2018.)

