SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Slidell Police Department arrested a Baton Rouge man who was found with multiple stolen checks on Friday.

The police say an on-duty detective saw Rashawn Robinson-Mills, 21, pull out a gun from his waistband while leaving a gas station. The detective saw Robinson-Mills get into a 2016 Dodge Charger that had a switched license plate. Slidell Police say the car had been stolen.

Police stopped Robinson-Mills in traffic and found over 50 stolen checks taken from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in Baton Rouge, unprescribed Oxycodone pills, and more. Slidell Police say that he also had an outstanding warrant in Pascagoula, Miss. for fraud-related charges.

Robinson-Mills was arrested and charged with illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, switched license plate, unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes, access device fraud, and being a fugitive.

Federal authorities are expected to file more charges against Robinson-Mills due to the mail thefts, according to the Slidell Police. Robinson-Mills was booked into the Slidell City Jail but was later sent to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.