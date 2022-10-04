BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people from Louisiana were hit with firearm and drug charges after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

DOJ said that three individuals from Baton Rouge and one from Prairieville are accused of being a part of an “extensive drug trafficking venture.”

The individuals who were arrested are Francisco Palma, 42, of Baton Rouge, Marco Antonio Filos, 40, of Marrero, Juan Villareal, 37, of Roma, Texas, Richard Antunez, 33, of Baton Rouge, Calrence Corey Anderson, 44, of Prairieville and Brittany Adell Allison, 33, of Baton Rouge.

That venture was based in East Baton Rouge Parish and allegedly involved everything from cocaine to luxury vehicles.

The six individuals are accused of distributing “large quantities of cocaine and heroin in the Middle District of Louisiana,” according to the indictment.

These items were seized during the investigation:

$250,000 in illegal drug proceeds

Luxury vehicles

Heroin

Cocaine

Marijuana

Thirteen firearms

The United States Department of Justice is providing a list of the charges for each person below:

Francisco Palma, 42, formerly of Baton Rouge:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin

Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise

Unlawful use of communications facilities

Money laundering

Marco Antonio Filos, 40, of Marrero:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin

Unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise

Unlawful use of communications facilities

Juan Villareal, 37, of Roma, Texas:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin

Unlawful use of communications facilities

Richard Antunez, 33, of Baton Rouge:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin

Distribution of cocaine and heroin

Unlawful use of communications facilities

Clarence Corey Anderson, 44, of Prairieville:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin

Unlawful use of communications facilities

Brittany Adell Allison, 33, formerly of Baton Rouge:

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin

Unlawful use of communications facilities

Money laundering

Many law enforcement agencies contributed to this investigation including the DEA, EBRSO, BRPD and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.