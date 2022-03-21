BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Friday afternoon.

The officer learned that a 5-week-old victim had been admitted to the Emergency Room.

According to the affidavit, the baby had injuries to her left eye including “redness, swelling and bruising.”

The affidavit states that the officer was able to see the victim and observed “bruising to her eye-lids” and bleeding in her eye-ball.

The officer then located and arrested 23-year-old Darryl Richardson, of Baton Rouge.

The 23-year-old “admitted that the victim’s injuries were a result of him intentionally striking her in the face with the back of his hand, after she was fussy and crying” according to the affidavit.

Richardson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on March 19.

The Baton Rouge man is charged with Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.