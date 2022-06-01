BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting his brother in the legs.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Floyd Smith by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Arrest documents said on Monday, May 30, at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Rhine Avenue where a man was allegedly shot in both legs by his brother. Police said the victim was found by officers two blocks from the shooting scene and taken to a local hospital.

According to BRPD, a man identified as the father of both the victim and Smith told investigators that he woke up to Smith telling him, “You need to go check on your son, I just shot him.”

Smith faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapon.