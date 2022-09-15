BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School has been arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Baton Rouge Magnet High staff member received reports about a threat on social media and immediately notified law enforcements.

According to EBRSO, the student posted on his personal social media account with a firearm and threatening message. When detectives discovered the student did not attend school, officers interviewed the student at his home. The student admitted to posting the threat, but stated it as a joke. The firearm in the post was allegedly an aerosol gun. His mother confirmed this information.

The accused 15-year-old student has been arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for Terrorizing. The student has been suspended and is scheduled for an expulsion hearing.

Officials say a resource officer has been assigned to monitor Baton Rouge Magnet High’s campus to ensure safety protocols are still intact.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident.