BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent part of November and December analyzing the comings and goings of several suspects believed to be operating a clandestine fentanyl pill pressing/distribution operation in the area.
During their investigation, EBRSO agents identified three locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish where the suspected organization was allegedly operating.
On December 15, authorities say they searched the aforementioned locations and discovered a clandestine fentanyl pill pressing laboratory as well as two juveniles who were arrested along with 32-year-old Marvin Brown, 42-year-old Kendall Morris, and 33-year-old Ashton Taylor.
The items seized during the drug bust and the details regarding the arrest are listed below.
Seized Narcotics and Currency
- 2.8 pounds of powder Fentanyl (over 5,000 deadly doses)
- 1220 Pressed Fentanyl Pills (over 1,220 deadly doses)
- ½ pound of Heroin
- 2 pounds of Methamphetamine
- 14 dosage units of Xanax
- 16 grams of Marijuana
- $6,304 (pending seizure)
Fentanyl Lab Equipment
- 3 electric tablet presses (used to press powder Fentanyl into pill form)
- 1 hydraulic kilo press (used to repress fentanyl into the brick form)
- 1 small handheld fentanyl press
- Numerous blenders with fentanyl residue
Seized Firearms (6)
- F/N .45 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)
- Smith and Wesson .357 revolver (reported stolen)
- Raven .25 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen)
- Taurus 410 revolver
- Cobra .380 caliber semi-auto handgun
- Springfield .40 caliber semi-auto handgun
Marvin Brown (11/26/90)
- Dist. of Sch. II (Fentanyl)
- Dist. of Sch. II (Cocaine)
- PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
- PWITD Sch. II (Methamphetamine)
- Operation of a Clandestine Drug Lab
- Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
- Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Poss. of a Stolen Firearm
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
Kendell Morris (8/30/80)
- Dist of Sch. II (Fentanyl)
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting an Officer
Ashton Taylor (8/18/89)/Livingston Parish
- PWITD Sch. I
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
17yo JUVENILE
- PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
- Operation of a Clandestine Drug Lab
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
17yo JUVENILE
- PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
- Operation of a Clandestine Drug Lab
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
Agencies Assisting in the Investigation
- Central PD
- EBRSO K-9 (Interdiction and Patrol)
- EBRSO Intelligence
- EBRSO Uniform
- DEA Baton Rouge
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics
- National Guard Air Support
The drug bust was reportedly carried out by EBRSO Narcotics with assistance from EBRSO K-9, EBRSO Intelligence, LPSO Narcotics, National Guard Air Support and DEA Baton Rouge.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux praised the agents for their work, saying, “I’m so appreciative of the EBRSO Narcotic Division’s diligent work to get these drugs and weapons off our community streets. There was enough lethal doses of Fentanyl alone to kill approximately 6,000 people. We will continue to dedicate our resources to going after these high-level drug and weapon traffickers, which play a prominent role in violent crimes in our area.”