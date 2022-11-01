BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.

An official report says Randall and his former partner were at a local park, where she hoped to carry out a peaceful custody exchange of both of their children.

But the document indicates the incident did not go well when Randall reacted violently to a comment his ex made.

The affidavit says, “The Victim stated then the Accused raised his fist in an attempt to punch the Victim in the face. The Victim stated the Accused then reached for their son while he was in the stroller and she turned the stroller away.”

At this point, Randall’s former partner says she feared for her safety and called 911.

When deputies arrived, she told them Randall had a history of hitting her, and this was why they were now separated.

Upon locating Randall, deputies arrested him and booked him into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Assistance for survivors of domestic violence is available in English, Spanish, and a host of other languages on a daily basis via the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233.