BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Bastrop Fire Department responded to a duplex fire on the 800 block on North Marable Street. Two people were asleep in one of the units at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape unharmed.

During the investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s deputies determined the fire began in the kitchen of one of the duplex’s units which had been vacant for several years. Through the investigation, deputies identified the person of interest as 36-year-old Jessica Jackson. After deputies interviewed Jackson, she admitted to setting the fire and was placed under arrest.

Deputies also discovered that the two victims were Jackson’s ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. Jackson was booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail and charged with Aggravated Arson and two counts of Second Degree Attempted Murder.