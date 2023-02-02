All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Highland Avenue and North Washington Street. During their investigation, authorities were able to identify the shooting suspect as Michael Jones.

On January 27, 2023, Jones was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Homicide, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Illegal Use of a Weapon.