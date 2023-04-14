BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Public Works Director for the city of Bastrop, Ronald Wilhite, will no longer be working for the city following Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Members of the community who were willing to speak about his resignation believe his soon-to-be lack of employment by the city is due to alleged sexual harassment accusations.

Many people were tight-lipped during the meeting Thursday, including Mayor Betty Alford-Olive. When asked for clarifications regarding the alleged accusations and in conversations during the meeting, it was only referred to as, “The Issue”. City officials have not confirmed or denied the allegations.

This is a developing story, we will provide updates on the allegations as more information is provided.