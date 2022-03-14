BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Patrice D. Ukeju, 58 of Bastrop suffered a brutal arrest on Thursday, March 10, 2022 by the Bastrop Police Department.

A video was posted to Facebook of Ukeju being dragged down the street by a Bastrop Police officer. In the video, Ukeju can be seen being dragged by her arms by the officer towards a patrol unit. While being dragged, her pants and undergarments appear to be scrunched down to her ankles.

Arrest records indicate she was being arrested for trespassing and resisting an officer. Bastrop Police Chief Reed confirms the arresting officer is Captain Gerald Givens.

Chief Reed tells KTVE/KARD that the matter is being investigated and will be taken care of.

We will continue to follow and update this story as the information becomes available.