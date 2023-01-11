All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle.
After an extensive investigation, officers received two Felony arrest warrants in connection to the double homicide. Bastrop Police are currently looking for 20-year-old Zyheim Tyquin Butcher who is described as a Black male standing six feet and one inch.
Butcher’s last known address is on Ludlum Street and Northwood in Bastrop, La. He is wanted for two counts of Second-Degree Murder.
If you know the whereabouts of Butcher, contact police at 318-281-1322.
