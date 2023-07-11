BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at exactly 3:05 AM, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a stabbing on Jackson Street in Bastrop, La.

According to authorities, there were three people inside the residence. Officials confirmed that 28-year-old Cortavius Johnson was allegedly stabbed by 25-year-old Zier Brandy during an altercation. Johnson was taken to a Bastrop hospital and died upon arrival.

Brandy was also taken to the hospital for injuries from a previous altercation at a nightclub. Brandy was transported to a hospital in Shreveport, La., and discharged.

According to authorities, a search warrant for Manslaughter was conducted and Brandy was later arrested for Manslaughter.