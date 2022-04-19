MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 3, 2022, the Bastrop Fire Department was dispatched to a fire on the 1900 block of West Madison Avenue in Bastrop, La. at an abandoned funeral home. Ten minutes later, Bastrop Fire was dispatched to a fire at a vacant house on the 500 block of Crystal Street. The two locations are half a mile away from each other.

According to authorities, the second fire was due to exposure damage to a neighboring mobile home with a family of four, including two children, inside at the time of the fire.

As authorities investigated the fires, they discovered the incidents were intentional and 28-year-old Jamie Wall was identified as the suspect. On April 11, 2022, Wall was placed under arrest and transported to the Morehouse Parish Jail.

He was charged with Aggravated Arson, Simple Arson, and Criminal Trespass.