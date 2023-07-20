All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 23, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on Martinez Street in Monroe. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Kenneth Kennedy and Jadarius Tillman were shot. According to police, Kennedy was shot in his lower right leg and Tillman was shot in the lower left back, right arm and buttocks. Tillman was transferred to a Shreveport hospital.

During the investigation, officers located 13 spent .40 caliber shell casings and one spent .9mm casing on the scene. Officers also discovered a blood trail leaving the scene, which led to Kennedy’s apartment.

According to authorities, officers spoke with Kennedy who allegedly said he was in an alley with Tillman near the apartment complex when the shooting occurred. Kennedy allegedly told officers that he was shot and ran home to inform his wife. He allegedly told his wife he was attempting to deescalate a situation involving a group of people.

According to authorities, video footage was pulled from the apartment complex from the night of the shooting. Officers allegedly observed Kennedy and Tillman approaching the area of where the shooting later occurred. Tillman was allegedly seen holding an object in his hand. The video allegedly shows Kennedy running across the street back to his apartment, which he entered.

On July 13, 2023, a detective with the Monroe Police Department was informed by investigators of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office that Kennedy was a suspect in a homicide from July 9, 2023. According to deputies, they questioned Shawntrell Ambers, who was the alleged shooter in their case.

The detective spoke with Ambers at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Ambers allegedly informed the detective that he was outside the apartment complex the night of the shooting on June 23, 2023. Ambers said he was allegedly approached by two men who had two firearms in their hands. Ambers was shown a lineup by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and confirmed that Kennedy was the man who approached him the night of the shooting.

According to authorities, Ambers allegedly said that Kennedy argued with him and struck him in the upper lip with his firearm. Kennedy allegedly dropped his firearm in the process, and the second man, who Ambers knows as BB, fired his gun at Ambers’ head, but missed and struck the ground.

According to authorities, Ambers then grabbed his handgun and began shooting at the two men. Ambers ran to the rear end of the building and allegedly threw his firearm in the nearest trashcan.

In a separate case, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Chatham Street in Monroe, La., on July 9, 2023. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two gunshot victims. The first victim was deceased upon arrival and the second victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

According to authorities, the second victim’s apartment and vehicle were struck by gunfire. Authorities confirmed that two separate firearms were used.

An investigator from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke with the second victim in the hospital. The victim allegedly stated he was present during the previous shooting and that his friend was the initial target. He and his friend were sitting in the back of his vehicle when two men approached them and began to shoot.

On July 11, 2023, a photo lineup from the LA Fusion Center was conducted and the victim selected Kennedy as one of the suspects from the shooting. Kennedy was arrested for his involvement in both shootings, and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery.

His bond was set at $1,550,000.