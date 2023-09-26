BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 25, 2023, at 8:14 AM, the Bastrop Police Department was contacted by a woman through a panicked 911 call. Screaming was heard in the background by dispatchers, and numerous gunshots were fired on the other end of the phone.

Officers were dispatched to Huey Street, where the call was made, and they discovered a female victim who explained that she was attacked by a Black male, Devontavius Wilson. Additionally, the victim informed authorities that Wilson produced a handgun and fired numerous gunshots. In response, the victim fled by foot into the woods and hid there until Wilson stole her vehicle and left.

Photo courtesy of Bastrop Police Department (Mugshots provided were from a previous arrest. Due to the arrestee’s behavior, current mugshots will be taken at a later time)

Officers from the Bastrop Police Department and Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for her vehicle. Shortly after, another 911 caller stated that a Black male, later identified as Devontavius Wilson, had arrived at the Morehouse General ER and had thrown a handgun and a large amount of cash outside the door to the ER.

Officers located Wilson at the hospital, where he was taken into custody. At the conclusion of the investigation, Devontavius Wilson received the following charges: