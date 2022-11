INMATE NAME AGE ADDRESS DATE BOOKED OFFENSES

Anderson, Calvin 27 791 GLENDA DR, MARKSVILLE 11/25/2022 BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER

Anderson, Roderick 60 402 SOUTH KNOLL AVENUE, BUNKIE 11/25/2022 CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR

Anderson Sr., Ronnie D. 40 120 SENIORS ST., BUNKIE 11/22/2022 PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION

Barbry Jr., Brent Dale 28 210 BORDELON ST, MARKSVILLE 11/22/2022 PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION

Blood, Eden D. 33 180 BILLY LANE, POLLOCK 11/25/2022 FAIL TO APPEAR, THEFT, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

Bonds, Kenneth Wayne 57 933 BORDELONVILLE RD, MOREAUVILLE 11/26/2022 RECKLESS OPERATION NO ACCIDENT, SUSPENSION/REVOCATION/CANCELLATION OF LICENSES; JUDICIAL REVIEW, VEHICLE LICENSE REQUIRED, EVIDENCE OF COMPULSORY MOTOR VEHICLE LIABILITY SECURITY CONTAINED IN VEHICLE

Boudreaux, Mark L. 66 370 WEST CANDLESTICK DR, LUMBERTON 11/21/2022 VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS

Byrd, Semaj 29 2606 WADE RD, BAYTOWN, TEXAS 11/26/2022 ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY

Cannon, Shannon 47 115 HILLSDALE DR, PINEVILLE 11/27/2022 CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE

Clark, Stormee 27 1419 E WALLISVILLE RD, TEXAS 11/26/2022 ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED

Clark, Zaria 24 14504 BRYAR FOREST DR, TEXAS 11/26/2022 DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY

Coleman, Darius 19 281 LONGBRIDGE ROAD, COTTONPORT 11/27/2022 RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER

Cooper, Kanisha N. 25 311 FERDINAND STREET, MARKSVILLE 11/26/2022 CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC

Fruge, Jason 42 663 W BONTEMPT ST., MARKSVILLE 11/24/2022 FILING FALSE RECORDS

Green, Teddy 30 180 BILLY JOHN LANE, POLLOCK 11/25/2022 CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC

Henry, Latracus S. 31 409 SOUTH MARSHALL BLVD, BUNKIE 11/22/2022 SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS, POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON BY A PERS, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

Jackson, Jaiven T. 23 259 WALTON, MARKSVILLE 11/25/2022 SECOND-DEGREE CRUELTY TO JUVENILES, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD, ENDANGERMENT LAW 1ST OFFENSE, BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER

Mayeaux, Blake J. 40 695 JACKS RD, HESSMER 11/23/2022 POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON, PROPER EQUIPMENT REQUIRED ON VEHICLES

Pearson, Jo’Shawn 22 1950 VALVERDA RD, MARINGOUIN 11/27/2022 CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR

Redmon, Nena Marie 20 200 N MARSHALL ST., BUNKIE 11/21/2022 DEFAMATION

Simms, Traveon 39 349 S. LIVE OAK ST., SIMMESPORT 11/26/2022 CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR

Stevenson, Javonte D. 20 532 MAIN ST., SIMMESPORT 11/25/2022 RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER

Stevenson, Shannon 39 309 SOUTH COTTONWOOD ST., BUNKIE 11/21/2022 CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE

Williams Daniell 29 121 E. PINE St., BUNKIE 11/24/2022 DISTURBING THE PEACE, BATTERY-SIMPLE