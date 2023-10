AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 10/02/2023 – 10/08/2023. Results are shown below.

ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 58, 664 644 S. SIMMS ST., SIMMESPORT, 10/07/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD, ENDANGERMENT LAW 1ST OFFENSE.

ANDERSON, RODERICK, 61, 412 N. ASH, BUNKIE, 10/02/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

COCO, LANCE A., 35, 12746 LA HWY 451, MOREAUVILLE, 10/03/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD ENDANGERMENT LAW 2ND OFFENSE, CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE(S)-NONVIOLENT, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD ENDANGERMENT LAW 2ND OFFENSE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM.

COPE, NICKOL RENEE, 44, 85 DUPUY LANE, ALEXANDRIA, 10/05/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, ISSUING WORTHLESS CHECKS, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SWITCH LICENSE PLATE, SECRETARY TO REQUIRE PERIODICAL INSPECTIONS, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES.

DAUZAT, DYLAN, 24, 2356 SALINE RD, VICK, 10/02/2023, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED, RECKLESS OPERATION W/ ACCIDENT, HIT AND RUN, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY AGGRAVATED, ACCIDENT REPORTS; WHEN AND TO WHOM MADE; INFORMATION AID, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, TAILGATING, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, SIMPLE ARSON, SIMPLE ARSON, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY.

DUCOTE JR., TERRELL PAUL, 42, 617 RIDDLE DR., MARKSVILLE, 10/05/2023, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF INHABITED DWELLING, THEFT OF UTILITIES, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

ELDRIDGE JR., MARK, 27, 118 ST. MARY ST., COTTONPORT, 10/06/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

FRANCISCO, WESTLEY J., 34, 372 CHOUPIQUE LN., COTTONPORT, 10/04/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD, ENDANGERMENT LAW 1ST OFFENSE, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

GAINES, CHRISTOPHER, 27, 242 SUGARTOWN RD., PINEVILLE, 10/08/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES.

GAWTHROP, BRANDON MICHEAL, 41, 115 MARGIES LN, HESSMER, 10/02/2023, THEFT.

HOLLIS JR., LYNDELL JOSEPH, 28, 644 W. BONTEMPT, MARKSVILLE, 10/02/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

HUDSON, MELVIN PAUL, 52, 104 TRANON, MARKSVILLE, 10/08/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

JIMMERSON, VONDRICK KEON, 24, 10397 HWY 71, MORROW, 10/02/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

MCDONALD, KEENAN ONEAL, 25, 342 COLLEGE DRIVE, SIMMESPORT, 10/04/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

MURRAY, MERRICK, 19, 1155 PRISON RD., COTTONPORT, 10/03/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, BATTERY-SIMPLE.

PERKINS, KERRI LYNN, 40, 69 EASTWOOD ST., ALEXANDRIA, 10/02/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

RABALAIS, EDEN R., 36, 155 CHAUFFPIED ELMER RD., MARKSVILLE, 10/03/2023, CRULETY TO A JUVENILE(S)-VIOLENT.

RAFFRAY, TIMOTHY JOSEPH, 48, 2741 MAIN ST., HESSMER, 10/08/2023, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM.

REDMON, NENA MARIE, 41, 401 N SWEETBRIAR, BUNKIE, 10/08/2023, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE.

RICHARD, LANCE K., 34, 4785 HWY 114, MANSURA, 10/06/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD, ENDANGERMENT LAW 1ST OFFENSE.

ROY, KEION J., 28, 8010 HWY 107, MANSURA, 10/08/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN.

SIMON III, LIONEL POPPA, 19, 521 ROY ST., MARKSVILLE, 10/04/2023, BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER.

TURNER, SHANNON T., 44, 515 LA-1185, COTTONPORT, 10/07/2023, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, BANK FRAUD, FORGERY, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, FORGERY, THEFT.

TYLER IV, MURL, 32, 154 JERRY ROSZELL ROAD, DEVILLE, 10/02/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

WILLIAMS, ZACHARIAH STEVEN, 19, 2191 LA HWY 1192, MARKSVILLE, 10/03/2023, BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE.