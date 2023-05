AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the May booking report (05/01/2023 through 05/07/2023).

ARMSTRONG, JESSICA, 39, 418 N. CHESTNUT ST., BUNKIE, 05/04/2023, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF INHABITED DWELLING, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

BALLARD, JOYCELYN ANN, 60, 2966 HWY 29, COTTONPORT, 05/04/2023, CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE(S)-NONVIOLENT.

BERRY, RICKEL NIKEYA KENYATTA, 24, 2208 E. SYCAMORE ST., ALEXANDRIA, 05/03/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

BLUE, ERIC PATRICK, 42, 2101 JACKSON ST., ALEXANDRIA, 05/02/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, PUBLIC INTIMIDATION BY INTIMIDATION, ENTRY/REMAINING ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN.

BORDELON, BLAKE, 34, 333 OAK ST. MARKSVILLE, 05/06/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

BROWN, MIRANDA R. 27, 2510 HWY 107, EFFIE, 05/02/2023, CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE(S)-NONVIOLENT.

COLE, BRITTANY GOMEZ, 27, 179 HIGHWAY 453, MARKSVILLE, 05/01/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

DESHAUTELLE, ROBYN M., 34, 130 MARY ST., COTTONPORT, 05/04/2023, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

DEVILLE, RACHEL, 30, 329 BERYL ST., COTTONPORT, 05/07/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DIXON, CHASTIDY J., 46, 732 ANDRUS ST., MARKSVILLE, 05/02/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DODGE, LORA, 28, 215 JIM JOHNSON RD., DEVILLE, 05/03/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 2ND OFFENSE, CARELESS OPERATION, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DUPREE, JONATHAN, 57, 1082 BERNARD RESORT, MARKSVILLE, 05/02/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE.

FREEMAN, LADAISHA, 22, 4123 2ND ST., ALEXANDRIA, 05/03/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

HARVEY, JASON, 46, 13800 HWY 1, CLOUTIERVILLE, 05/03/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

HODGES, JOHNNY LEE, 51, MARKSVILLE, 05/03/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

ISADORE, H WENDELL, 55, 520 AVOYELLES DRIVE, ALEXANDRIA, 05/05/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, TAIL LAMPS.

JACOBS, KYLE, 20, 6427 ANDY ST., MANSURA, 05/03/2023, CARELESS OPERATION, DISTURBING THE PEACE, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, HOME INVASION, SECOND DEGREE CRUELTY TO JUVENILES, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES.

JOHNSON, DASHA, 21, 601 PERSHING AVENUE, BUNKIE, 05/02/2023, FAILURE TO SEEK ASSISTANCE.

JONES, DESMOND R., 32, 169 MAYEUX RD., MARKSVILLE, 05/01/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, NON-SUPPORT, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

LACHNEY, ELLIJAH JOHNNY, 18, 330 OAK ST., MARKSVILLE, 05/06/2023, POSSESSION OF FIREARM W/ OBLITERATED SERIAL NUMBER.

LANEHART JR., DAVID, 63, 6585 LIVE OAK RD, SIMMESPORT, 05/04/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, BATTERY-SIMPLE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

LUCAS, JAMES LEDELL, 60, 2228 BLACKMON ST., MANSURA, 05/05/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

MADDOX, TRAVIS PAUL, 36, 33 DUPUY LN., ALEXANDRIA, 05/01/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

MITCHELL, BRENNAN, 27, 320 FARRAR AVE., KENNER, 05/01/2023, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND-PENAL INSTITUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS.

MORRIS, CRAIG NELSON, 41, 135 ZIFFUL LANE, HOUMA, 05/06/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, DISTURBING THE PEACE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

NEWSON, ERIC, 47, 828 MAGNOLIA ST., SIMMESPORT, 05/05/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, BATTERY-SIMPLE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS.

NORMAND, ALAYNA B., 35, 2966 HWY 29, COTTONPORT, 05/04/2023, CRUELTY TO A JUVENILE(S) – NONVIOLENT.

NORMAND, TINA M., 38, 823 ISSAC BROUILLETTE RD., MARKSVILLE, 05/02/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO APPEAR.

PRUITT, LINDA MARIE, 55, 547 HWY 1175, BUNKIE, 05/02/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

RAMOS, CARLOS, 21, 617 FOURTH ST., MORGAN CITY, 05/07/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

ROSHTA, MEAGAN J., 30, 6716 JEFFERSON BOULEVARD, GROVES, 05/02/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE.

SAMPSON, DONNELL KENYA, 45, 920 TUNICA DR., MARKSVILLE, 05/04/2023, PRINCIPALS BURGLARY – SIMPLE.

SARGEE, CHRISTINA, 43, 617 FOURTH ST., MORGAN CITY, 05/07/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

SHAW, BRANDON, 31, Oliver Rd., Monroe, 05/03/2023, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE, AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER, SAFETY BELT USE; TAGS INDICATING EXEMPTION, DRIVER MUST BE LICENSED.

SMITH, ELIZABETH PAIGE, 25, 3125 SHREVEPORT HWY, PINEVILLE, 05/06/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

SMITH SR., KENNIE WES, 49, 1642 COLES ISLAND RD., EFFIE, 05/04/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

TASSIN, RICHARD, 49, 107 LEROY ST., PINEVILLE, 05/06/2023, CARELESS OPERATION, AMOUNT OF FEES; CREDIT OR REFUND; DURATION OF LICENSE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS.

THORNTON, JULIUS N., 21, 1322 SPRING BAYOU, MARKSVILLE, 05/02/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, RECKLESS OPERATION NO ACCIDENT, SWITCH LICENSE PLATE.

WILLIAMS JR., ERIC, 23, 343 CHOUPIQUE LANE, COTTONPORT, 05/05/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC, TEXTING WHILE DRIVING, SECRETARY TO REQUIRE PERIODICAL INSPECTIONS, OPERATING VEH. WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, SWITCH LICENSE PLATE.

WILSON, MILES C., 18, 701 PATTON ST., BUNKIE, 05/07/2023, ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER, ILLEGAL POSS OF FIREARM ON SCHOOL PROPERTY, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS.

ZONE, DEVONTE DEVON, 21, 410 E. MAGNOLIA ST., BUNKIE, 05/07/2023, ASSAULT BY DRIVE-BY SHOOTING, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTALITIES/Aggravated Assault, AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE.