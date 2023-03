ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases March booking report (03/06/2023 – 03/12/2023).

AUGUSTINE, TRE-MARCUS WAYNE, 26, 149 OAK ST., COTTONPORT, 03/08/2023, REGISTRATION OF SEX OFFENDERS.

BATISTE, NOEL, 31, 241 AUBURN DR. CARENCRO, 03/11/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

BAZILE, DEON, 29, 471 FERDINAND ST., MARKSVILLE, 03/10/2023, BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

BERRY, PORSCHE, 36, 103 JESSE JACOB DR MANSURA, 03/10/2023, BATTERY OF A DATING PARTNER, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

BONTON, KAYRON M., 19, 457 ST. RICHARD LOOP MARKSVILLE, 03/08/2023, ROBBERY – ARMED.

BORDELON, HALI M., 24, 4031 HWY 452 MARKSVILLE, 03/11/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

BRADFORD SR., BRAD, 41, 437 HURON ST., COTTONPORT, 03/10/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

BRADFORD, FREDRICK CAMILE, 37, 329 BERYL ST., COTTONPORT, 03/10/2023, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/ All Other Offenses, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, POSSESSION OF SCHED I DRUG W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHED II DRUG W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE.

CONDAY, CORY, 19, 7111 WILLIAMS ST., MANSURA, 03/12/2023, BURGLARY – SIMPLE.

COOPER, MITCHELL J., 49, 156 HWY 1185 COTTONPORT, 03/06/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DEMOUY, JECORRI, 28, 708 GUMRIDGE RD MARKSVILLE, 03/06/2023, BURGLARY – SIMPLE.

DIXON, KIRK PAUL, 40, 705 BACKSTEP ROAD PLAUCHEVILLE, 03/09/2023, ANIMALS NOT TO RUN AT LARGE.

DUCOTE, TRAVIS SHANE, 55, 803 PARK ROAD KINDER, 03/10/2023, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS.

DUSANG, MELANIE, 43, 309 MARK ST. ALEXANDRIA, 03/06/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO APPEAR, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO APPEAR, THEFT.

GREEN, JAJVANA, 36, 100 S. LOUISIANA ST., BUNKIE, 03/11/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

JENKINS, SHONQUEZ ISSAC, 25, 447 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR. COTTONPORT, 03/10/2023, BURGLARY – SIMPLE.

KIRBY, KERRY K., 27, 217 HAMBURG LOOP SIMMESPORT, 03/12/2023, TEXTING WHILE DRIVING, HEADLAMPS FOR MOTOR VEHICLES AND MOTORCYCLES, TAIL LAMPS, TURNING MOVEMENTS AND REQUIRED SIGNALS, SECRETARY TO REQUIRE PERIODICAL INSPECTIONS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

KNOLL, EDMOND HUMPHRIES, 45, 212 DUNDREATH ST., LAFAYETTE, 03/08/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, DISTURBING THE PEACE, SIMPLE BATTERY OF THE INFIRM, HOME INVASION.

LACHNEY, KARLI, 20, 3749 LA HWY 452 MARKSVILLE, 03/11/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

LACHNEY, KAYLA, 40, 3749 LA HWY 452 MARKSVILLE, 03/11/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

LACOMBE, COBY, 40, 440 LUKE MARTIN RD BUNKIE, 03/07/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

MARCOTTE JR., GERARD PAUL, 39, 304 NORTH PRESTON ST MARKSVILLE, 03/10/2023, BURGLARY – AGGRAVATED, THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE.

MIXON, NATHAN A., 21, 70 BOOGAERTS RD BOYCE, 03/09/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, DISTURBING THE PEACE, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

ROBINSON, ADAM, 31, 518 DARREL ST SIMMESPORT, 03/12/2023, CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ All Other Offenses, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

RUSHING, KEVIN, 20, 6941 ROY ST MANSURA, 03/11/2023, BURGLARY – AGGRAVATED.

SIMON, KELCIE ANN, 21, 200 NORTH MATTHEWS ST., BUNKIE, 03/11/2023, CYBERBULLYING.

SONNIER, AUSTIN HUNTER, 19, 342 BORDELON RD., MORGANZA, 03/07/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

WARREN, XAVIER D., 19, 809 ADDISON ST., MARKSVILLE, 03/10/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON.

WILLIAMS, HAROLD LLOYD DALE, 38, 410 VINE ST., BUNKIE, 03/08/2023, THEFT.

