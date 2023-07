AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases July’s first booking report (06/26/2022 – 07/02/2023).

ADAMS, DANA JAMES, 46, 6363 MOSES LN MARKSVILLE, 06/26/2023, THIRD DEGREE RAPE.

ALEXANDER, CHRISTY ANN, 41, 322 HOSPITAL RD., MARKSVILLE, 06/26/2023, ISSUING WORTHLESS CHECKS, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS.

ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMS ST., SIMMESPORT, 06/26/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS.

ANTOINE, TRAVONTA, 21, 300 CAPPEL LANE COTTONPORT, 06/29/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

ARDOIN, BRYAN, 37, 431 SCALLAN ST., MARKSVILLE, 06/26/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN.

BARONNE, ANGELO J., 35, 308 N. BAYOU DEGLAISE, MOREAUVILLE, 06/29/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF INHABITED DWELLING, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD ENDANGERMENT LAW 1ST OFFENSE, THEFT, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/All Other Offenses, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, POSSESSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF LEGEND DRUGS.

BEAUCLAIR, ASHLEY, 38, 327 FORT DERUSSY RD., MARKSVILLE, 06/29/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

BONTON, FREDDIE LEE, 66, 322 FELIX ST., MARKSVILLE, 06/27/2023, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED, SECOND DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ All Other Offenses.

BORDELON, BLAKE LEE, 33, 333 OAK STREET MARKSVILLE, 06/27/2023, FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER.

DAUZAT, CHRIS D., 53, 206 EFFIE RIDING CLUB RD. CENTERPOINT, 06/28/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DOBBINS JR., VERNON, 58, 437 CHARLES ST., MARKSVILLE, 06/28/2023, FAILURE TO REGISTER.

DUCOTE, KELSEY, 30, 226 T. WILLIAMS RD., HESSMER, 06/29/2023, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/ All Other Offenses, ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT.

FRANCISCO, MEAGAN, 31, 770 GLENDA DR., MARKSVILLE, 06/28/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

HUNT, BRITTANY, 29, 3945 BAYOU DESGLAISE RD., MOREAUVILLE, 06/28/2023, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

JOHNSON, DORRIS, 81, 7603 HIGHWAY 107, MANSURA, 06/28/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE CHILD ENDANGERMENT LAW 1ST OFFENSE.

JUNEAU, MICHAEL JOSEPH, 55, 6145 HWY 114 MANSURA, 06/27/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

LABORDE, GREGORY PAUL, 46, 625 LONGBRIDGE RD. COTTONPORT, 06/28/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

MAYES, EARL MARTIN, 51, OVERTON ST., MARKSVILLE, 06/27/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

PETERSON JR., NIELS FRANKLIN, 50, 202 DUPUY LN., MARKSVILLE, 06/27/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

STOVALL, MICHEAL W., 35, 6403 DUBEA ST. MANSURA, 06/26/2023, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED.

WALKER, WILLIAM JOSEPH, 31, 2949 MAIN ST., HESSMER, 06/27/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, DISTURBING THE PEACE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

WILLIAMS, ANTHONY, 60, 551 DUFOUR ST., MOREAUVILLE, 06/28/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

WRIGHT, MARLANIA L., 42, 796 CARVER ST. SIMMESPORT, 06/28/2023, THEFT.