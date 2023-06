AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases June’s first booking report (05/29/2023 – 06/04/2023).

ADAM JR., BENJAMIN LEE, 21, 3665 N. BAYOU DES GLAISES MOREAUVILLE, 06/03/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, CARELESS OPERATION.

AYTES, CHERYL P., 62, 586 CLAYTON PARKER LOOP, DERIDDER, 05/31/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

BROUILETTE, MACIE, 18, 647 HAYES RD MARKSVILLE, 06/01/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

BROUILLETTE, KYLE, 33, 256 ST. RICHARD LOOP MARKSVILLE, 06/04/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE INTOXICATED, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

BROWN, CLIFTON J., 39, 416 KIRBY DR MARKSVILLE, 06/04/2023, THEFT, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN.

BYRD, MARIO, 41, 115 LABORDE LN MARKSVILLE, 06/01/2023, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT.

CLAVERIE, SHEREE N., 39, 151 DUPONT RD MARKSVILLE, 06/04/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

CLAVERIE, SHERYL ANN, 58, 151 DUPONT RD MARKSVILLE, 06/04/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

COLEMAN, DEANDRE TRAVON, 23, 507 VOIRICE LN MOREAUVILLE, 06/04/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

COLEMAN, DERRIOUS, 19, 281 LONGBRIDGE RD COTTONPORT, 06/03/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

COOPER, CECIL T., 61, 124 E. PROJECT #1 SIMMESPORT, 06/02/2023, THEFT.

CULBERT, TRAYV’ON M., 20, 1826 ROSCOMMON DR ALEXANDRIA, 05/29/2023, RECKLESS OPERATION NO ACCIDENT.

DESHOTEL, JOSEPH RAY, 31, 1697 HWY 107 SOUTH COTTONPORT, 05/31/2023, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DUPAS, EUGENE DOUGLAS, 40, 660 PASSCHYN STREET COTTONPORT, 05/29/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

ERVIN, DEMARKUS A., 32, 6315 MERRICK ST MANSURA, 06/03/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

FARRIS, MYKALA R., 22, 6923 HWY 107 S., PLAUCHEVILLE, 05/29/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE INTOXICATED.

FOX, PAUL JOHN, 22, 489 CHOUPIQUE LANE COTTONPORT, 05/29/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH CDS.

FOX, RONEY, 23, 489 CHOUPIQUE LN COTTONPORT, 06/03/2023, ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

FRANK, MATTHEW OCONO, 34, 621 CANNON ST. MARKSVILLE, 05/29/2023, RESISTING AN OFFICER BY FLIGHT, BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, NON-SUPPORT, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

GREENHOUSE, AARON, 33, 720 DEANNA DR MARKSVILLE, 06/03/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY-SIMPLE, DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC, DRIVER MUST BE LICENSED, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

GUIDRY, BO CURTIS, 38, 338 COTTONPORT AVE COTTONPORT, 05/31/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE INTOXICATED, OBSCENITY.

HARRIS, JOHNNY, 43, 611 SOUTH KNOLL AVE. BUNKIE, 05/31/2023, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, COUNTERFEITING, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

HERNADEZ, CHARLES, 31, 143 WINNOR CIRCLE MARKSVILLE, 06/02/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

HONEYCUTT, STEVE, 61,227 NADRCHAL RD DEVILLE, 06/02/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS.

JAMES, EFRENA, 26, 345 ROBERT EDWARDS RD MARKSVILLE 05/31/2023 CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

LABORDE, MELISSA B., 51, 1507 COUVILLION ST MOREAUVILLE, 06/02/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

LANG, JEREMIAH, 18, 510 S MABLE ST BUNKIE, 06/04/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, ILLEGAL POSS OF FIREARM ON SCHOOL PROPERTY, POSSESSION OF FIREARM W/ OBLITERATED SERIAL NUMBER, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.

LESASSIER, ASSANTE, 23, 335 EDGAR MARKSVILLE, 05/31/2023, RECKLESS OPERATION NO ACCIDENT, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN MOTOR VEHICLES, DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

PIERITE JR., ERIC, 28, 406 KIRBY DR. MARKSVILLE, 05/31/2023, PROHIBITED ACTS; DISTRIBUTION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

SILVERS, ROGER W., 33, 916 HWY 1193 MARKSVILLE, 06/01/2023, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, BATTERY-SIMPLE, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN.

SMITH, DELJOAOTI JAVON, 30, 14696 PUPERE RD, INNIS, 05/30/2023, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH MOTOR VEHICLE, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, HOME INVASION, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, THEFT, DISTURBING THE PEACE, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

TATE, KALEB B., 36, 912 N. 6TH STREET, THOMAS, OK, 06/03/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 3RD OFFENSE, RECKLESS OPERATION NO ACCIDENT.

TAYLOR, JENNIFER C., 37, 6362 BATON ROUGE AVE MANSURA, 06/02/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, THEFT.

THIBADEAUX, ALEX JOHN, 28, 5170 HWY 107 S., PLAUCHEVILLE, 06/03/2023, RECKLESS OPERATION NO ACCIDENT.

VAUGHN, SETH, 22, 350 HIGHWAY 1 MARKSVILLE, 06/01/2023, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS.

VAUGHN, SETH, 22, 350 HIGHWAY 1 MARKSVILLE, 06/03/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

WALLACE, DESMOND, 27, 1226 HWY 453 MARKSVILLE, 06/02/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

WILLIAMS, DEON, 20, 416 HURON ST., COTTONPORT, 06/03/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, ATTEMPT MURDER – 1ST DEGREE, ATTEMPT MURDER – 1ST DEGREE, DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING.

WILLIAMS, LARRY A., 33, 7292 WILLIAMS STREET MANSURA, 05/31/2023, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTALITIES/Aggravated Assault, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY AGGRAVATED, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.