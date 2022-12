AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below.

NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S)

BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE

BELL, MILTON MOODY, 37, 2451 VALLEY ST., MANSURA, 12/04/2022, ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED, DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING.

BRANT, JEFFREY L., 61, 1123 J.N.O.G. LEWIS, VILLE PLATTE, 11/29/2022, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, HOME INVASION, INDECENT BEHAVIOR WITH A JUVENILE.

BUSH, TRAN, 28, 3098 HILLERY RD, LOT 23, LAKE CHARLES, 12/02/2022, THEFT

CASTRO, ALEXANDRIA, 25, 451 DUFOUR ST., MOREAUVILLE, 11/28/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR

CAZELOT, MARY ELIZABETH, 42, 702 MYRTLE ST., SIMMESPORT, 11/28/2022, ESCAPE- SIMPLE, THEFT.

DESSELLE, VALERIE, 41, 306 LEGION DR, MARKSVILLE, 12/01/2022, THEFT

DESTIN, MARLYN, 42, 1220 BAYOU RD APT 1 B, CHENEYVILLE, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR

DUCOTE, NICHOLAS, 31, 228 MAIN ST., MOREAUVILLE, 12/03/2022, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDERS

FIKES, JEREMY PAUL, 22, 153 PRAIRIE BONO LN., MARKSVILLE, 11/30/2022, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, FALSE IMPRISONMENT, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

FISHER, BRETT ULYSSES, 35, 1027 SYCAMORE ST., COTTONPORT, 12/01/2022, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

GILMORE, BRUCE LEO, 59, 3981 NORTH BAYOU DES GLAISES, MOREAUVILLE, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

GLOSSOP, BROCK A., 21 231 GREEN ACRES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/03/2022, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, SECRETARY TO REQUIRE PERIODICAL INSPECTIONS, CONTEMPT – FAILURE TO APPEAR.

HARRIS, BERTRAND, 63 120 SENIOR ST., APT#44, BUNKIE, 12/02/2022, ILLEGAL USE OF WEAPONS OR DANGEROUS INSTRUMENTS, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, DISTURBING THE PEACE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM.

HESS, ALICIA M., 47, 2033 ST. JEAN STREET, MANSURA, 12/03/2022, DISTURBING THE PEACE INTOXICATED.

HILLS, ROBERT, 39 457 FELIX STREET MARKSVILLE 12/04/2022 DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING.

JACOBS, KELVON, 22, 1818 ESCUDE RD., MANSURA, 12/01/2022, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, DISTURBING THE PEACE.

JACOBS, SHERMAN JR., 36 7129 ZELYNNE ST MANSURA 12/02/2022 CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

KIMBALL, JOHNATHAN RAY., 37, 343 LONG BRIDGE RD., COTTONPORT, 12/01/2022, SWITCH LICENSE PLATE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE.

LAVALAIS, NICHOLAS DESMOND, 33, 10383 HWY 71 SOUTH, BUNKIE, 11/29/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR

LEMOINE, RYAN JAMES, 43 4397 HAMBURG RD HAMBURG 12/02/2022 CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

MCNEAL, DANIEL R., 44, 450 COTTONPORT AVE., COTTONPORT, 12/01/2022, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY BY STRANGULATION, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, POSSESSION OF SCHED II DRUG W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE.

NORMAND, PATRICIA, 53 286 DAUZAT RD MARKSVILLE 11/30/2022 CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, THEFT, THEFT.

PATTERSON, PHILLIP, 50, 312 SOUTH KNOLL, BUNKIE, 11/30/2022, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS.

POWELL, BRYANT M., 32, 161 SOUTH PRESTON ST., MARKSVILLE, 12/04/2022, ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED, DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

RANDALL, KEETHAN D., 29 444 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR., COTTONPORT, 12/02/2022, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND-PENAL INSTITUTE.

REINE, SCOTT TYLER, 28, 556 MAIN ST., SIMMESPORT, 11/29/2022, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF A PLACE OF BUSINESS.

RIDEAU, DAELON, 21, 10919 HIGHWAY 71 SOUTH, BUNKIE, 12/03/2022, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, ESTABLISHING OF SPEED ZONES.

SHIPP, ROBBIE, 31, 3556 HWY 1, MARKSVILLE, 11/30/2022, THEFT, THEFT, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, BURGLARY – SIMPLE, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, ESCAPE-ASSISTING.

ST ROMAIN, TABITHA ABIGAIL, 30, 1230 BAYOU RD., CHENEYVILLE, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

ST. ROMAIN, GREGORY, 41, 4221 HIGHWAY 114, MANSURA, 11/29/2022, DISTURBING THE PEACE, RESISTING AN OFFICER BY FLIGHT.

THOMPSON, RAJEAN, 24, 332 MISSION DR., SIMMESPORT, 11/30/2022, CONTRIBUTING TO DELIQUENCY OF A JUVENILE.

VALANT, JEFFERY, 33, 2364 LEGLISE ST., MANSURA, 12/03/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

WORTHY, DAVID KENO, 51, 1605 MAGNOLIA TRACE, ALEXANDRIA, 12/03/2022, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN