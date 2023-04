ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases November booking report (03/27/2023 through 04/04/2023).

ARMSTRONG, CHARLES, 34, 1035 COTTON WOOD LOOP, COTTONPORT, 04/01/2023, ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER, FALSE IMPRISONMENT ARMED WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, INTIMIDATING OF A WITNESS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS.

BACON, GIRARD, 32, 312 MARTIN DR. BUNKIE, 03/30/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

DUPONT, MORGAN TAYLOR, 22, 1152 BARRON LANE DUPONT, 03/28/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER, THEFT, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

GORDON, THOMAS RAY, 64, 1620 DONUHUE FERRY RD, PINEVILLE, 03/27/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

GREEN, JAJVANA, 36, BUNKIE, 03/29/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING ARREST OR OFFICER.

GUILLORY, GAGE, 18, 5716 SKYLAK DR., ALEXANDRIA, 03/28/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, THEFT, THEFT OF FIREARM.

HEBERT, JOHN, 57, 738 S. WASHINGTON ST., MARKSVILLE, 03/28/2023, FORGERY, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

LABORDE, BRANDON PAUL, 30, 1038 BORDELON ST., MARKSVILLE, 03/28/2023, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN, ASSAULT-SIMPLE.

LABORDE, ZAKARY PAUL, 34, 5425 HWY 451 MOREAUVILLE, 03/29/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

LOVELACE, TANNER E., 35, 114 LUKE LN DEVILLE, 03/28/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

MEADORS, IAN M., 28, 156 LAUREL ST MARKSVILLE, 04/01/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

MOORE, NATASHA R., 43, 241 JAMES ST NO 16 BUNKIE, 03/30/2023, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF INHABITED DWELLING, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

MURRAY JR., EARNEST L., 41, 2027 HWY 1187 MANSURA, 03/29/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

PATTERSON, PHILLIP, 51, 253 DAUZAT RD MARKSVILLE, 03/29/2023, POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS, THEFT.

PIAZZA, WILLIAM J., 39, 130 VICK DAUZAT ROAD MARKSVILLE, 03/29/2023, POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS.

SAMPSON, DONNELL MARCUS, 39, 419 KIRBY DR MARKSVILLE, 03/27/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND-PENAL INSTITUTE, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF STOLEN FIREARMS, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

SIKES, CLIFTON L., 60, 170 PIAZZA ST MARKSVILLE, 03/28/2023, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.