AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 12/12/2022 – 12/18/2022. Results are shown below.

NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S)

BADEAUX, SOPHIE, 20, 931 HWY 1193, MARKSVILLE, 12/15/2022, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, ILLEGAL USE OF CDS IN THE PRESENCE OF PERSON UNDER 17.

BARDWELL, ANTHONY JAMES, 44, 2825 LOUISIANA HIGHWAY 114, HESSMER, 12/14/2022, THEFT.

COURVILLE JR., KEITH ANTHONY, 28, 175 LYMAN LN, HESSMER, 12/12/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

DAVIS, PATRICK S., 41, 3744 CACTUS DR., PINEVILLE, 12/13/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, BOND SURRENDER.

FADLER, MELISSA, 59, 2367 EFFIE HIGHWAY, EFFIE, 12/18/2022, DISTURBING THE PEACE INTOXICATED.

FRANCISCO, TRENTON J., 29, 402 N. ASH ST., BUNKIE, 12/13/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

GASPARD, NAOMI L., 44, 127 PALMER RIDGE RD., PLAUCHEVILLE, 12/12/2022, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, ISSUING WORTHLESS CHECKS.

JACKSON, KEVIN D., 42, 601 PERSHING HWY, APT 19, BUNKIE, 12/14/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

JACOBS, QUINVAUGHN M., 25, 419 FERDINAND ST., MARKSVILLE, 12/15/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

JARREAU, DARRIEAN, 22, 5602 SHREVEPORT HIGHWAY, PINEVILLE, 12/17/2022, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

JOHNSON, TONY, 40, 208 EAST OAK ST., BUNKIE, 12/14/2022, STALKING PEEPING TOM.

KIMBALL, JOHNATHAN RAY, 37, 343 LONG BRIDGE RD., COTTONPORT, 12/15/2022, POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS.

LACOMBE, DONNY DANE, 48, 650 N. PRESTON ST., MARKSVILLE, 12/14/2022, DISTURBING THE PEACE, ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED.

LEWIS, WANDA, 55, 420 CHARLES ST., MARKSVILLE, 12/15/2022, ISSUING WORTHLESS CHECKS, INSURANCE FRAUD.

MCGHEE, CHADWICK, 34, 504 DANIEL ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/14/2022, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN.

TURNER, ROMARO D., 30, 423 NORWOOD ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/13/2022, PRINCIPALS BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, PRINCIPALS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, PRINCIPALS SEXUAL BATTERY, PRINCIPALS FIRST DEGREE RAPE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, SEXUAL BATTERY, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM SEXUAL BATTERY, FIRST DEGREE RAPE, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING, MEDIA INFORMATION REPORT.

TURNER, TRINITRA, 35, 230 MOREAU ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/13/2022, PRINCIPALS BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, PRINCIPALS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, PRINCIPALS SEXUAL BATTERY, PRINCIPALS FIRST DEGREE RAPE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, SEXUAL BATTERY, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, FIRST DEGREE RAPE, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, SEXUAL BATTERY, FIRST DEGREE RAPE.

WASHINGTON, BRYANT ONEAL, 60, 410 NORTH SIMS ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/13/2022, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ All Other Offenses, DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON, PRINCIPALS BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, PRINCIPALS BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, PRINCIPALS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, PRINCIPALS BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, PRINCIPALS SECOND DEGREE RAPE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, FIRST DEGREE RAPE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, SEXUAL BATTERY, FIRST DEGREE RAPE.

WILLIAMS, LANCE, 37, 230 MOREAU ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/13/2022, PRINCIPALS BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, PRINCIPALS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, PRINCIPALS SEXUAL BATTERY, PRINCIPALS FIRST DEGREE RAPE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, BATTERY-SECOND DEGREE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, SEXUAL BATTERY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, SEXUAL BATTERY, FIRST DEGREE RAPE, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE.