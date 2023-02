AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 02/06/2023 – 02/12/2023. Results are shown below.

NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S):

BELL, CRAIG ALLEN, 46, 103 JOHNSON ST., CHEYNEYVILLE, 02/08/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

CAMPBELL, ANTON, 36, 900 EAST ST MAMOU, 02/09/2023, BATTERY-SIMPLE, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL.

COLE, LECRECIA LEAH, 41, 105 WASHINGTON ST. CHENEYVILLE, 02/08/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

EVANS, MICHAEL, 59, 409 N. WALNUT ST., BUNKIE, 02/06/2023, ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED, DISTURBING THE PEACE, BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE, PUBLIC INTIMIDATION BY INTIMIDATION.

FRANCISCO, ARTHUR, 35, 2510 VALLEY ST MANSURA, 02/09/2023, ILLEGAL CARRYING OF A WEAPON, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, SAFETY BELT USE; TAGS INDICATING EXEMPTION DRIVER MUST BE LICENSED, DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

FRANK, JARRELL, 26, 438 LEWIS ST., MARKSVILLE, 02/08/2023, OBSCENITY, VAGRANCY/ Curfew/Loitering/Vagrancy, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

HENDERSON, BRITTANY N., 24, 1537 HWY 115 MANSURA, 02/12/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, NO ONE MAY DRIVE A VEH W/I STATE, FASTER THAN SPEED LIMIT.

JONES, JESSICA, 41, 465 OAK ST. MARKSVILLE, 02/08/2023, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

KELLY, KEYVONA L., 26, 622 OVERTON ST MARKSVILLE, 02/09/2023, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

LACHNEY, COREY JAMES, 31, 243 VICKVILLE RD MARKSVILLE, 02/08/2023, POSSESSION OF FIREARM-FELON.

MAYEAUX, JOHN, 74, 6817 HWY 107 S. MARKSVILLE, 02/09/2023, THEFT, MALFEASANCE IN OFFICE, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY.

MCGHEE JR, TERRY L.., 28, 125 BORDELON DR SIMMESPORT, 02/12/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

ORR, JACOB PHILLIP CURTIS, 36, 440 MAGNOLIA LOOP JENA, 02/10/2023, HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD.

PONTHIEUX, ISABELLA E., 19, 1028 N. PRESTON ST MARKSVILLE, 02/09/2023, THEFT.

PRESTRIDGE, NATASHA M., 45, 158 DON BERNARD RD MARKSVILLE, 02/06/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS.

QUEZADA, KENNY LEE, 42, 211 MCNEIL ST. MELVILLE, 02/07/2023, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY BY STRANGULATION, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

ROGERS, LOGAN, 21, 102 MERLOT DR OPELOUSAS, 02/10/2023, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A JUVENILE.

SAMPSON, ALBERT W., 37, 1514 LARGE RD COTTONPORT, 02/11/2023, DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST OFFENSE, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT, IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES; PROBATION FOR DWI OFFENDERS.

SIMON, KELCIE ANN, 21, 200 NORTH MATTHEW ST BUNKIE, 02/06/2023, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED, AGGRAVATED BATTERY, BATTERY-SIMPLE, BATTERY-SIMPLE, DISTURBING THE PEACE, COURT ORDER OF CONFINEMENT, ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED, CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ All Other Offenses, DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING.

SIMON, KERA NANCY, 18, 2328 HWY 452 MARKSVILLE, 02/08/2023, ASSAULT-AGGRAVATED, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

TURNER, SHANTELLE, 36, 538 LAUREL ST MARKSVILLE, 02/09/2023, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, THEFT.

VILLEMARETTE, REBECCA, 54 593 HWY 114 HESSMER, 02/06/2023, BANK FRAUD, THEFT.

WRIGHT, NATHANIEL, 41, 610 VINE ST BUNKIE, 02/10/2023, DISTURBING THE PEACE, REMAIN ON FORB PLACE-OR ENTRY, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.