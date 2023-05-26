AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On February 28, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) DC-1 Jail Facility Warden received a complaint reporting possible criminal offenses committed by an APSO Corrections Lieutenant that was employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The officer was put on administrative leave and a criminal investigation into the matter subsequently began. The investigation revealed that Jacobs committed an unjustifiable use of force against an offender. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

On May 26, 2023, 57-year-old Michael P. Jacobs of Marksville, LA was terminated ending his employment at APSO.

On May 26, 2023, after being terminated, and pursuant to an Arrest Warrant issued by a 12th Judicial District Court Judge, Jacobs was arrested by APSO Deputies for Simple Battery and Malfeasance in Office and booked at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. The bond was set at five thousand dollars ($5,000.00).

Sheriff David L. Dauzat wants the People of Avoyelles to know that we take our oath of office seriously. We hold ourselves to a higher standard. The public has entrusted us to perform our duties in a lawful manner with honesty and integrity.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.