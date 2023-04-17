MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On April 17, 2023, at approximately 4:35 pm, Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) reported the escape of a male offender from the Avoyelles Parish District Courthouse in Marksville, LA.

The offender escaped on foot through an unsecured second-floor exit, still in an orange jumpsuit, handcuffs, and shackles. Avoyelles Parish Deputies and Detectives, Louisiana Probation & Parole, Marksville Police Department, and Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police Department converged on the area. In a matter of minutes, a perimeter was established and the escapee was arrested and back in custody without incident in Marksville, LA. The offender was found hiding behind the new ART (Amplifying Restoration and Tourism) Building next to Red River Grill across the street from the Courthouse.

The escapee, 20-year-old Travis Joseph Jr. of Martin Luther King Drive in Marksville was arrested for Simple Escape and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail Facility.

An investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to thank the Louisiana Probation & Parole, Marksville Police Department, and Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police Department for responding quickly to assist APSO Deputies in apprehending the escapee.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.