AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) –A wanted fugitive still on the run a week after he allegedly attacked a woman in Avoyelles Parish, contacted News 10 to tell us why he’s afraid to turn himself in to authorities.

David Wayne Simpson II, 49, is wanted after he and his father allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and threatened to kill her before getting in a stand-off with authorities.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Simpson II assaulted and battered the woman at a home. She ran and reported the alleged assault to authorities. Crisis negotiators surrounded the home and tried to get the men to peacefully surrender.

The father surrendered and asked his son to turn himself in as well, though that did not happen. Deputies say they later learned he fled before deputies set up a perimeter. He’s now wanted for false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, and aggravated battery.

News 10 spoke exclusively with the fugitive about his charges after he reached out out of fear. Simpson II claims many of the accusations are not true.

“You and your father held this woman at gunpoint and threatened to kill her. Is this true?” News 10 asked. “No, that’s not true at all. None of it,” Simpson II responded.

“Did you ever put your hands on this woman?” News 10 then asked.

“I’ve never put my hands on her at all. I didn’t ever, ever keep her against her will. I never picked up a weapon around her. Never argued with her,” he said.

David Simpson II, now wanted by State Police, U.S. Marshals, and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, spoke to News 10 on the phone from a location he did not want to disclose. He told us the woman who made the allegations had been staying with him for a few days. “The girl told me she was in love with me. I told her I didn’t feel the same way. She got upset,” Simpson II said.

Simpson claims he asked the woman to leave then he walked away from his home. He says his father was sleeping inside. Moments later, that’s when he says authorities showed up at his house.

“The deputies got there. They didn’t even knock on the door. They just pulled up, got out with their AR 15’s and surrounded the house,” he told News 10.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s office, deputies received a call from a woman, claiming two men held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her. When deputies arrived, the woman ran to them, asking for help.

Deputies then set up a perimeter around the home. After investigating further, detectives say they learned Simpson II assaulted and battered the woman, and his father threatened to kill her.

Detectives also learned Simpson II also had active arrest warrants for failure to appear in court for Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms charges in March 2022.

After a standoff with authorities, the father turned himself in. Simpson II says he was unaware of the standoff, as he had already left his home after asking the woman to leave.

“I didn’t do any of this. This girl is ruining my life. I understand that she got her feelings hurt and all, but this is way, way overboard,” Simpson II said.

His father is now in the Avoyelles Parish Jail. Meanwhile, David Simpson II has yet to turn himself in.

“I can’t do anything to exonerate myself, to clear my name if I’m locked up. I don’t want to go sit in jail for six months and wait on a court date and this and that. I don’t have bond money,” he said. “It’s like I’m guilty already before I can tell my side of the story, you know.”

News 10 did reach out to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson told News 10 Simpson should turn himself in as soon as possible, and they will talk to him then. The spokesperson for the sheriff’s office also said Simpson should call their office to assist in making arrangements to voluntarily surrender.