MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – A shocking case of malfeasance within the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has come to light, resulting in the arrest of a veteran deputy. In April 2023, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) received compelling evidence of wrongdoing committed by 54-year-old Connie Thomas, a deputy with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The disturbing revelation centers on Thomas’s alleged distribution of law enforcement sensitive information to a subject of an active criminal investigation, raising concerns about potential compromise of ongoing law enforcement operations.

As the investigation unfolded, LSP AFO gathered further evidence, leading them to secure an arrest warrant for Connie Thomas. Earlier today, Thomas was taken into custody and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Jail, charged with malfeasance in office.

The Louisiana State Police have assumed the role of the lead investigative agency in this case, ensuring a thorough and impartial examination of the allegations against the deputy. Authorities stress that the investigation is active and ongoing, suggesting that there may be more details and developments to emerge.

For now, specific information about the case remains limited, leaving many questions unanswered. The motive behind Thomas’s actions, the extent of the compromised information, and any potential impact on active criminal investigations are still under investigation. Law enforcement agencies, along with the public, will be anxiously awaiting further updates.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana State Police encourages citizens to report suspicious or criminal activities using their online reporting system, which offers a convenient and secure method for submitting information to appropriate investigators. To access the reporting form, concerned individuals can visit the Louisiana State Police website at www.lsp.org and click on the “Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity” link. This avenue empowers the community to contribute to the ongoing fight against wrongdoing and maintain the integrity of law enforcement operations in the state.

As this disconcerting case continues to develop, the community in Avoyelles Parish and beyond remains vigilant and concerned about the implications of a law enforcement officer’s alleged betrayal of public trust.

NOTE: Individuals mentioned are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.