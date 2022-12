AVOYLLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Listed below, are the Avoyelles Parish offenders booked by Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office from December 5th through December 11th.

NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S)

ALEXANDER, PATRICIA A., 57, 664 S. SIMMES ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/05/2022, THEFT – MOTOR VEHICLE.

ALEXANDER JR., TYRONE JOSEPH, 37, 429 KIRBY DRIVE, MARKSVILLE, 12/10/2022, FAILURE TO REGISTER, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, PUBLIC INTIMIDATION BY INTIMIDATION, THEFT.

ALLEN, ANTHONY DAVID, 29, 321 MLK DRIVE, COTTONPORT, 12/11/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, RECKLESS OPERATION – NO ACCIDENT

AUGUSTINE, KENNIE P., 61, 6426 JESSIE JACOB DRIVE, MANSURA, 12/08/2022, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

BIHM, BRANDON M., 27, 2153 HIGHWAY 71 SOUTH, BUNKIE, 12/10/2022, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY.

BORDELON, NICKY LEE., 34, 362 GRISVILLE LANE, COTTONPORT, 12/08/2022, CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ All Other Offenses.

DESSELLES, DAVID, 40, 2670 HWY 1192, MARKSVILLE, 12/09/2022, BANK FRAUD.

DUNCAN, JERRELL F., 30, 461 LEWIS ST., MARKSVILLE, 12/05/2022, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

EDWARDS, LORENZO J., 31, 511 PERSHING AVE., BUNKIE, 12/07/2022, ENTRY/REMAIN ON PREMISES AFTER BEING FORBIDDEN.

FONTENOT, ANNA, 37, 6058 HIGHWAY 115, BUNKIE, 12/08/2022, SWITCHED LICENSE PLATE, REQUIRED POSITION AND METHOD OF TURNING AT INTERSECTIONS, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

HOLLIER, SHERRI L., 40, 106 MILDRED ST., LAFAYETTE, 12/11/2022, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS.

HUBERT, ANDRE, 26, 5014 HWY 114, MANSURA, 12/09/2022, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

HULLETT, SANTANNA, 35, 185 GAUTHIER LN, HESSMER, 12/07/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, FRAUDULENT USE OF AN IDENTIFICATION CARD, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND-PENAL INSTITUTE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS.

JAMES JR., RODNEY J., 26, 648 CHOUPIQUE LN., COTTONPORT, 12/11/2022, PROBATION/PAROLE VIOLATION.

JENKINS, DION DEVON, 27, 6500 THOMPSON DRIVE, APT 16, MANSURA, 12/07/2022, FAILURE TO REGISTER, FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH PROVISIONS OF SUPERVISED RELEASE.

LOCKWOOD, JAMES, 54, 240 VETTAS ST., MARKSVILLE, 12/08/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

MOSS, MONICA M., 35, 522 ISLAND RD, MARKSVILLE, 12/06/2022, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR.

MURRAY, SHONNA, 45, 820 EFFIE HWY, DEVILLE, 12/08/2022, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHED II DRUGS W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE.

POARCH, DAVID C., 62, 1079 ALCIDE BONN RD., BREAUX BRIDGE, 12/10/2022, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

REED, MIRANDA, 43, 2180 SOUTH FIELDSPAN, DUSON, 12/11/2022, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS.

SAMPSON, RAMON ALEXANDER, 32, 6842 DR. KIRBY ST., MANSURA, 12/09/2022, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, OPERATING VEH. WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE; OTHER OFFENSES, DRIVING ON ROADWAY LANED FOR TRAFFIC.

SIMON, PAUL, 34, 149 LARGE RD., MANSURA, 12/08/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT -FAIL TO APPEAR -TRAFFIC.

SMITH, KRISTOPHER RYAN, 27, 11378 HWY 1187, MANSURA, 12/11/2022, BATTERY-SIMPLE

TEXADA, KENTREVION DEMOND, 19, 908 KELLER ST., BUNKIE, 12/07/2022, MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT, RECKLESS OPERATION – NO ACCIDENT, AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER, RESISTING A POLICE OFFICER WITH FORCE OR VIOLENCE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.

TURNER, TRINITRA, 35, 230 MOREAU ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/08/2022, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR, DISTURBING THE PEACE BY FIGHTING, TRESPASS-CRIMINAL, BATTERY-AGGRAVATED SECOND DEGREE.

VALLIEN, DAMIEN, 29, 316 NORTH CHESTNUT, BUNKIE, 12/06/2022, DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY, ASSAULT-SIMPLE.

WASHINGTON, NOAH, 19, 140 WEST LAUREL ST., MARKSVILLE, 12/11/2022, AGGRAVATED BATTERY, SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY.

WORTHY, ARTHUR, 59, 413 PHILO ST., MARKSVILLE, 12/10/2022, AGGRAVATED BATTERY.