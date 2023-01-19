AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On January 13, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received a complaint reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. Further investigation by APSO Deputies and Detectives revealed that 45-year-old Patrick Paul Miller of 1927 Highway 454 in Avoyelles Parish did reveal he was not a commissioned deputy as he claimed to be. A subsequent search of his residence resulted in the seizure of the police uniform(s) he used.

Miller was arrested for False Personation of a Peace Officer and other active arrest warrants for Obscenity, two (2) Contempt of Court – Failure to Appear, and Tampering with the Surveillance or Monitoring System of a nearby resident. He was booked at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. The bond was set at one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00). Miller is still incarcerated in our jail at this time.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.