HESSMER, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, July 21, 2023, The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that a woman was held at gunpoint against her will at 405 Ellis Mills Road, Hessmer, La. The two male subjects reportedly threatened to kill her. APSO Deputies and Detectives responded to the scene. Before the initial Deputy arrived at the residence, the Deputy was met by the female subject running on the road from the residence toward the Deputy and asking for help. The two Deputies that first arrived at the residence attempted to make contact with someone at the residence, then attempted to set up a perimeter around the residence while awaiting the arrival of more Deputies. There was movement in the residence, but no one made contact with the Deputies.

David W. Simpson, II

Further investigation revealed the female subject had been assaulted and battered by 49-year-old David W. Simpson II, and that he and his father, 72-year-old David Wayne Simpson Sr. threatened to kill her. She reported to us there were firearms in the residence, and that the occupants were on “Meth”. APSO had two active arrest warrants for David W. Simpson II for failure to appear in court for Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms charges in March 2022, and Concordia Parish had an active arrest warrant for David Wayne Simpson Sr. for absconding from LA Probation & Parole Supervision since January 2020.

Shortly thereafter, APSO Crisis Negotiators attempted to communicate and get the occupant(s) to peacefully surrender using a loud PA system. They refused to comply. APSO requested the assistance of the Louisiana State Police (LSP) SWAT and Negotiators. As LSP began to arrive, David Wayne Simpson Sr. surrendered to APSO Deputies. David Wayne Simpson Sr. began yelling and calling out for his son to turn himself in. He did not do so. Shortly after LSP arrived and began operations. Shortly thereafter they completed a search of the residence and entire area. David W. Simpson II was not found. Apparently, he fled the area on foot prior to Deputies setting up a perimeter at the residence. David Wayne Simpson Sr. was arrested, and transported to APSO DC-1 Jail Facility to be booked. A search of the residence revealed there were firearms in the residence of a convicted felon(s).

The 12th Judicial District Court has issued additional arrest warrants for the arrest of David W. Simpson II for the offenses of False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, and Aggravated Battery. The APSO investigation is still ongoing. More charges are likely.

David W. Simpson II is also wanted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office where he has an active arrest warrant for Domestic Abuse Battery.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat asks that if anyone has any information on the whereabouts of David W. Simpson II, please contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would also like to thank the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Louisiana State Police for their swift response, assistance, and teamwork with APSO.