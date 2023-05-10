MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On May 8, 2023, at approximately 4:29 am, Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a call of a possible escape by a female offender from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women Jail Facility. At approximately 4:45 am, the offender was taken into custody in Marksville, LA without incident and transported to the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility.

A preliminary investigation revealed two contributing factors. First, the on-duty Corrections Officers failed to follow common jail security procedures and policies which gave the offender unsupervised access to a restricted area. Second, the subsequent failure of an interior door hinge gave way when the offender forced her way through it. This combination gave the offender unrestricted access to an exit door where she fled on foot.

The escapee, 33-year-old Robyn M. Deshautelle of Cottonport, LA was arrested for Simple Escape and Simple Criminal Damage to Property and booked into the Avoyelles Parish DC-1 Jail Facility.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like the public to know a full investigation into the matter is still ongoing. Staff will be held accountable and subject to disciplinary action and/or termination. He would also like to thank the Marksville Police Department for their assistance and quick response in this matter.

Note: All persons named or shown in photographs and/or videos as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not yet been convicted of that criminal offense, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.