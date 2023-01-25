OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.

According to authorities, the deceased individuals were identified as Zane Brantley and Gwen Brantley. No further details are available at this time, the investigation is continuing.