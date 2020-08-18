Authorities seize counterfeit money, arrest 2

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two Crowley men are behind bars after authorities found them with counterfeit money and a stolen gun.

Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle. During the search the located $1,400 in counterfeit money and a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun. “ The handgun, was discovered to have been reported stolen out of Houston, Texas. With confirmation on this firearm being stolen our deputies arrested two of the occupants” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

Ralph Bates

Brice Robison

Brice Robison, 34 of Crowley was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Monetary Instrument Abuse.

Ralph Bates, 26 of Crowley was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Robison and Bates were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.